The share price of Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] inclined by $70.83, presently trading at $71.00. The company’s shares saw 2.69% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $69.14 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SBUX fall by -9.95% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -11.75% compared to -7.82 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.78%, while additionally gaining 2.12% during the last 12 months. Starbucks Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $93.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 22.71% increase from the current trading price.

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] sitting at +14.73 and its Gross Margin at +21.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.80%. These measurements indicate that Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 49.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 77.60%. Its Return on Assets is 16.60.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 224.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.46.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] earns $76,594 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 19.86 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.67 and its Current Ratio is 0.92. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] has 1.19B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $84.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.14 to 99.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 4.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.39. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] a Reliable Buy?

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.