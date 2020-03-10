The share price of Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE: TRGP] inclined by $13.12, presently trading at $11.62. The company’s shares saw -9.08% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.78 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TRGP fall by -65.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -66.74% compared to -21.70 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -65.39%, while additionally dropping -66.70% during the last 12 months. Targa Resources Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.32. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 32.7% increase from the current trading price.

Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE:TRGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.12.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] sitting at +5.92 and its Gross Margin at +9.16, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.20%. Its Return on Equity is -3.63, and its Return on Assets is -1.11. These metrics suggest that this Targa Resources Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.61. Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.89. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has 271.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.78 to 43.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -9.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 19.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.82. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] a Reliable Buy?

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.