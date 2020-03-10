TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $17.28 after TGNA shares went down by -3.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.90.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at +25.69 and its Gross Margin at +42.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40%. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.10%. Its Return on Equity is 19.53, and its Return on Assets is 4.68. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates TGNA financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.21. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 13.18. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.96 and its Current Ratio is 1.96. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 172.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.22 to 18.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 7.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.