The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] dipped by -11.91% on the last trading session, reaching $23.23 price per share at the time. The Carlyle Group Inc. represents 377.94M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.78B with the latest information.

The The Carlyle Group Inc. traded at the price of $23.23 with 4.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CG shares recorded 2.32M.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.37.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at +37.41 and its Gross Margin at +81.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 47.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,108.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 8.05. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] earns $1,891,718 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 377.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.80, which indicates that it is 8.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.93. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.