The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $3.37 after MIK shares went down by -7.67% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. [NASDAQ:MIK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.65.

Fundamental Analysis of The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK] sitting at +12.75 and its Gross Margin at +38.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 58.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 43.10%. Its Return on Assets is 14.40.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 250.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 127.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.05 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK] earns $112,169 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 114.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.44 and its Current Ratio is 1.63. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK] has 148.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $501.42M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.45 to 13.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -2.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 10.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. [MIK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.