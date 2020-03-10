The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] took an upward turn with a change of -6.92%, trading at the price of $116.20 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.66 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Travelers Companies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.49M shares for that time period. TRV monthly volatility recorded 2.57%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.53%. PS value for TRV stocks is 0.96 with PB recorded at 1.15.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. [NYSE:TRV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $124.84.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] sitting at +11.03, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.66, and its Return on Assets is 2.40. These metrics suggest that this The Travelers Companies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.90 and P/E Ratio of 11.70. These metrics all suggest that The Travelers Companies, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] earns $1,025,455 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.51.

The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] has 261.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 117.38 to 155.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 3.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] a Reliable Buy?

The Travelers Companies, Inc. [TRV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.