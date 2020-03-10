Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $80.84 after TSCO shares went down by -11.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ:TSCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.48.

Fundamental Analysis of Tractor Supply Company [TSCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] sitting at +8.90 and its Gross Margin at +32.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.10%. Its Return on Equity is 35.95, and its Return on Assets is 13.27. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 172.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 63.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 37.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 153.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.56, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.73 and P/E Ratio of 17.35. These metrics all suggest that Tractor Supply Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4,063.21 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.97. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.15 and its Current Ratio is 1.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] has 120.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.62 to 114.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 5.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.33. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] a Reliable Buy?

Tractor Supply Company [TSCO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.