Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] took an upward turn with a change of -0.78%, trading at the price of $34.24 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Truist Financial Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 6.42M shares for that time period. TFC monthly volatility recorded 3.81%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.07%. PS value for TFC stocks is 5.28 with PB recorded at 0.52.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] sitting at +30.10, this company’s Net Margin is now 32.20%. These measurements indicate that Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 6.68, and its Return on Assets is 0.92. These metrics suggest that this Truist Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 89.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 23.24. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.44 and P/E Ratio of 9.16. These metrics all suggest that Truist Financial Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.10.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] has 1.44B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $49.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.89 to 56.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.03% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 7.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Truist Financial Corporation [TFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.