UDR, Inc. [NYSE: UDR] dipped by -5.65% on the last trading session, reaching $45.58 price per share at the time. UDR, Inc. represents 297.25M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.55B with the latest information.

The UDR, Inc. traded at the price of $45.58 with 3.63 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of UDR shares recorded 1.65M.

UDR, Inc. [NYSE:UDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $48.31.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UDR, Inc. [UDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UDR, Inc. [UDR] sitting at +4.36 and its Gross Margin at +24.33, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.70%. These measurements indicate that UDR, Inc. [UDR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.70%. Its Return on Equity is 5.91, and its Return on Assets is 2.13. These metrics suggest that this UDR, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UDR, Inc. [UDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 146.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 148.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25. UDR, Inc. [UDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.00 and P/E Ratio of 72.70. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

UDR, Inc. [UDR] has 297.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.04 to 51.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 3.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UDR, Inc. [UDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UDR, Inc. [UDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.