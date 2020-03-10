Union Pacific Corporation[UNP] stock saw a move by 3.19% on Thursday, touching 2.7 million. Based on the recent volume, Union Pacific Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UNP shares recorded 692.40M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock could reach median target price of $200.00.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] stock additionally went down by -10.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -27.01% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UNP stock is set at -17.32% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.32% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UNP shares showcased -17.47% decrease. UNP saw -25.82% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 5.25% compared to high within the same period of time.

Union Pacific Corporation [NYSE:UNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $135.84.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] sitting at +39.40 and its Gross Margin at +44.29, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30%. These measurements indicate that Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 30.71, and its Return on Assets is 9.71. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 149.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.86, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 140.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18. Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.83 and P/E Ratio of 16.69. These metrics all suggest that Union Pacific Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] earns $579,143 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.62 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] has 692.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $94.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 133.18 to 188.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 5.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.86. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Union Pacific Corporation [UNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Union Pacific Corporation [UNP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.