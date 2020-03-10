The share price of United Technologies Corporation [NYSE: UTX] inclined by $115.36, presently trading at $114.93. The company’s shares saw 2.15% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $112.51 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as UTX fall by -12.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -16.93% compared to -16.36 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -26.15%, while additionally dropping -6.98% during the last 12 months. United Technologies Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $169.31. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 54.38% increase from the current trading price.

United Technologies Corporation [NYSE:UTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $115.36.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of United Technologies Corporation [UTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Technologies Corporation [UTX] sitting at +11.57 and its Gross Margin at +26.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.80%. Its Return on Equity is 13.80, and its Return on Assets is 4.04. These metrics suggest that this United Technologies Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.10, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.56 and P/E Ratio of 17.89. These metrics all suggest that United Technologies Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, United Technologies Corporation [UTX] earns $317,011 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.35 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.77 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] has 865.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $99.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 112.51 to 158.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 6.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 21.67. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Technologies Corporation [UTX] a Reliable Buy?

United Technologies Corporation [UTX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.