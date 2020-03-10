Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] took an upward turn with a change of -4.67%, trading at the price of $11.03 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.32 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Vector Group Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 1.17M shares for that time period. VGR monthly volatility recorded 3.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.91%. PS value for VGR stocks is 0.84 with PB recorded at .

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] sitting at +12.53 and its Gross Margin at +31.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.10%. Its Return on Assets is 6.02.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.57.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] has 145.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.21 to 14.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.85, which indicates that it is 4.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.91. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vector Group Ltd. [VGR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.