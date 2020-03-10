ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAC] gained by 0.52% on the last trading session, reaching $19.27 price per share at the time. ViacomCBS Inc. represents 623.34M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.95B with the latest information.

The ViacomCBS Inc. traded at the price of $19.27 with 6.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VIAC shares recorded 9.97M.

ViacomCBS Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.17.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] sitting at +16.18 and its Gross Margin at +36.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.90%. These measurements indicate that ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 13.10%. Its Return on Equity is 40.85, and its Return on Assets is 9.16. These metrics all suggest that ViacomCBS Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.07. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.27. ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.05 and P/E Ratio of 3.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.00 and its Current Ratio is 1.32. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] has 623.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.95B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.12 to 53.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.44, which indicates that it is 6.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.57. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. [VIAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.