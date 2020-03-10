The share price of Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] inclined by $58.67, presently trading at $49.82. The company’s shares saw -4.94% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $52.41 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as W fall by -19.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -23.22% compared to -11.95 of all time high it touched on 03/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -50.33%, while additionally dropping -69.82% during the last 12 months. Wayfair Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $80.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 31.06% increase from the current trading price.

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $58.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Wayfair Inc. [W]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wayfair Inc. [W] sitting at -10.19 and its Gross Margin at +21.42, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -182.20%. Its Return on Assets is -40.65.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.94. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 3.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Wayfair Inc. [W] has 96.85M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.41 to 173.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 8.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wayfair Inc. [W] a Reliable Buy?

Wayfair Inc. [W] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.