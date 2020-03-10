The share price of Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] inclined by $73.96, presently trading at $64.88. The company’s shares saw -8.79% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $71.13 recorded on 03/09/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as WELL fall by -13.79% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -18.66% compared to -10.38 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -23.37%, while additionally dropping -13.46% during the last 12 months. Welltower Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $89.47. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.59% increase from the current trading price.

Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $73.96.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Welltower Inc. [WELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Welltower Inc. [WELL] sitting at +12.79 and its Gross Margin at +27.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that Welltower Inc. [WELL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.60%. Its Return on Equity is 3.21, and its Return on Assets is 1.52. These metrics suggest that this Welltower Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 99.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 49.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 96.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.01 and P/E Ratio of 54.12. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Welltower Inc. [WELL] earns $11,559,363 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] has 422.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.13 to 93.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.36, which indicates that it is 5.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.60. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Welltower Inc. [WELL] a Reliable Buy?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.