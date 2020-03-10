Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ: SPEX] opened at $4.83 and closed at $1.64 a share within trading session on 03/09/20. That means that the stock gained by 96.34% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.22.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ: SPEX] had 77.08 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.76M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 77.01%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 39.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.65 during that period and SPEX managed to take a rebound to $3.80 in the last 52 weeks.

Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ:SPEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.64.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Spherix Incorporated [SPEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] sitting at -63166.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 527.41. Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] earns $3,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] has 5.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $16.68M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.65 to 3.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 395.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.06, which indicates that it is 77.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.32. This RSI suggests that Spherix Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spherix Incorporated [SPEX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.