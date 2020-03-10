YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] took an upward turn with a change of 3.36%, trading at the price of $23.75 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.67 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while YETI Holdings, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.00M shares for that time period. YETI monthly volatility recorded 5.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.46%. PS value for YETI stocks is 2.31 with PB recorded at 16.30.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:YETI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.98.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] sitting at +9.82 and its Gross Margin at +51.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.40%. Its Return on Equity is 66.81, and its Return on Assets is 8.65. These metrics all suggest that YETI Holdings, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 284.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.10. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 265.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.76 and P/E Ratio of 40.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 12.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.03 and its Current Ratio is 2.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] has 91.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 22.93 to 38.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.46. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] a Reliable Buy?

YETI Holdings, Inc. [YETI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.