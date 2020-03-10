Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $83.70 after YUM shares went down by -6.38% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Yum! Brands, Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.40.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] sitting at +33.82 and its Gross Margin at +50.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.10%. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 72.70%. Its Return on Assets is 27.65.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 414.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.25.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.99 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] has 305.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $25.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.03 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -30.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.83% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 4.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.78. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Yum! Brands, Inc. [YUM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.