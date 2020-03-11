1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $25.64 after ONEM shares went up by 14.98% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.30.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] sitting at -21.18 and its Gross Margin at +31.29, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -26.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.10%. Its Return on Equity is -28.67, and its Return on Assets is -19.36. These metrics suggest that this 1Life Healthcare, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -73.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.11.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] earns $158,597 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 15.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.93. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.72 and its Current Ratio is 4.79. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] has 124.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock's Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at .

Conclusion: Is 1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] a Reliable Buy?

1Life Healthcare, Inc. [ONEM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.