AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] shares went lower by -2.67% from its previous closing of $87.53, now trading at the price of $85.19, also adding -2.34 points. Is ABBV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.51 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABBV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.48B float and a -6.86% run over in the last seven days. ABBV share price has been hovering between $97.86 and $62.66 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.53.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at +41.83 and its Gross Margin at +77.14, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60%. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.20%. Its Return on Assets is 10.56.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.06 and its Current Ratio is 3.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.51B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $132.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.80, which indicates that it is 3.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.