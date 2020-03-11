American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] took an upward turn with a change of 14.42%, trading at the price of $21.42 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while American Equity Investment Life Holding Company shares have an average trading volume of 514.49K shares for that time period. AEL monthly volatility recorded 5.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.81%. PS value for AEL stocks is 0.61 with PB recorded at 0.43.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [NYSE:AEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.72.

Fundamental Analysis of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] sitting at +14.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.30%. Its Return on Equity is 7.06, and its Return on Assets is 0.37. These metrics suggest that this American Equity Investment Life Holding Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.26. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.82 and P/E Ratio of 8.01. These metrics all suggest that American Equity Investment Life Holding Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 18,371.17.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] has 98.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.58 to 34.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -37.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 8.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.00. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] a Reliable Buy?

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.