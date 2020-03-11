Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [NYSE: AMP] gained by 9.30% on the last trading session, reaching $119.28 price per share at the time. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. represents 130.94M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.62B with the latest information.

The Ameriprise Financial, Inc. traded at the price of $119.28 with 1.74 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AMP shares recorded 818.13K.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [NYSE:AMP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP] sitting at +14.81 and its Gross Margin at +45.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70%. These measurements indicate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.40%. Its Return on Equity is 33.45, and its Return on Assets is 1.31. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMP financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.71 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.24. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.76 and P/E Ratio of 8.55. These metrics all suggest that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP] has 130.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.63 to 180.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 6.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.10. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. [AMP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.