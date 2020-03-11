Anixter International Inc. [NYSE: AXE] gained by 8.10% on the last trading session, reaching $94.00 price per share at the time. Anixter International Inc. represents 34.54M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.25B with the latest information.

The Anixter International Inc. traded at the price of $94.00 with 1.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXE shares recorded 566.14K.

Anixter International Inc. [NYSE:AXE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.96.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anixter International Inc. [AXE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anixter International Inc. [AXE] sitting at +4.28 and its Gross Margin at +19.68, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 15.32, and its Return on Assets is 5.56. These metrics all suggest that Anixter International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anixter International Inc. [AXE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.77, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Anixter International Inc. [AXE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.51 and P/E Ratio of 12.28. These metrics all suggest that Anixter International Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.63 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.87. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.13 and its Current Ratio is 2.03. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Anixter International Inc. [AXE] has 34.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 52.94 to 99.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -5.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 77.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 3.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anixter International Inc. [AXE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anixter International Inc. [AXE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.