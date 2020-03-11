The share price of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE: NLY] inclined by $8.51, presently trading at $8.10. The company’s shares saw 0.37% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $8.07 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as NLY fall by -15.22% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -13.88% compared to -1.46 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -14.73%, while additionally dropping -17.38% during the last 12 months. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.82% increase from the current trading price.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NYSE:NLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.51.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] sitting at -119.81 and its Gross Margin at +98.69.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70%. Its Return on Equity is -14.47, and its Return on Assets is -1.83. These metrics suggest that this Annaly Capital Management, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 711.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -58.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 172.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 69.03, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.87 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.02.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.07 to 10.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 4.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] a Reliable Buy?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. [NLY] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.