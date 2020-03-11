The share price of Arista Networks, Inc. [NYSE: ANET] inclined by $185.69, presently trading at $199.96. The company’s shares saw 15.38% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $173.31 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ANET jumped by +4.28% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -0.99% compared to 8.21 of all time high it touched on 03/05/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.72%, while additionally dropping -29.04% during the last 12 months. Arista Networks, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $216.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 16.86% increase from the current trading price.

Arista Networks, Inc. [NYSE:ANET]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $185.69.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] sitting at +33.42 and its Gross Margin at +64.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.70%. These measurements indicate that Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 31.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 27.80%. Its Return on Equity is 34.12, and its Return on Assets is 23.65. These metrics all suggest that Arista Networks, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.37.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.08 and P/E Ratio of 18.81. These metrics all suggest that Arista Networks, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] earns $1,048,133 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.38 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 5.38 and its Current Ratio is 5.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] has 78.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.76B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 173.31 to 331.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 5.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. [ANET], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.