BankUnited, Inc. [NYSE: BKU] shares went higher by 8.90% from its previous closing of $24.28, now trading at the price of $26.44, also adding 2.16 points. Is BKU stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BKU shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 91.12M float and a -10.92% run over in the last seven days. BKU share price has been hovering between $37.60 and $24.27 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

BankUnited, Inc. [NYSE:BKU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of BankUnited, Inc. [BKU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BankUnited, Inc. [BKU] sitting at +28.54, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.40%. These measurements indicate that BankUnited, Inc. [BKU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.10%. Its Return on Equity is 10.15, and its Return on Assets is 0.92. These metrics suggest that this BankUnited, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, BankUnited, Inc. [BKU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 168.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. BankUnited, Inc. [BKU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 8.41. These metrics all suggest that BankUnited, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.01.

BankUnited, Inc. [BKU] has 96.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.27 to 37.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 5.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BankUnited, Inc. [BKU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. [BKU], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.