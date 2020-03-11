BlackRock, Inc. [NYSE: BLK] gained by 9.54% on the last trading session, reaching $459.00 price per share at the time. BlackRock, Inc. represents 162.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.55B with the latest information.

The BlackRock, Inc. traded at the price of $459.00 with 1.5 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BLK shares recorded 687.37K.

BlackRock, Inc. [NYSE:BLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $419.01.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of BlackRock, Inc. [BLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for BlackRock, Inc. [BLK] sitting at +38.80 and its Gross Margin at +80.23, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.80%. These measurements indicate that BlackRock, Inc. [BLK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.57, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 13.58, and its Return on Assets is 2.73. These metrics suggest that this BlackRock, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.23 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.98. BlackRock, Inc. [BLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.03 and P/E Ratio of 16.13. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

BlackRock, Inc. [BLK] has 162.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $74.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 403.54 to 576.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 5.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is BlackRock, Inc. [BLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. [BLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.