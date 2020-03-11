Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] gained by 14.36% on the last trading session, reaching $27.07 price per share at the time. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. represents 112.86M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.06B with the latest information.

The Brighthouse Financial, Inc. traded at the price of $27.07 with 2.24 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BHF shares recorded 1.19M.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $23.67.

Fundamental Analysis of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] sitting at -13.05, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -4.84, and its Return on Assets is -0.34. These metrics suggest that this Brighthouse Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.41.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 4.62.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] has 112.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.48 to 48.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.12. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] a Reliable Buy?

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. [BHF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.