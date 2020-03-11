Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [NYSE: BR] stock went up by 8.71% or 7.97 points up from its previous closing price of $91.52. The stock reached $99.49 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.96% in the period of the last 7 days.

BR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $100.24, at one point touching $93.80. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $100.24. The 52-week high currently stands at $136.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 0.00% after the recent low of $91.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [NYSE:BR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $91.52.

Fundamental Analysis of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] sitting at +12.92 and its Gross Margin at +26.48, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.30%. Its Return on Equity is 43.40, and its Return on Assets is 13.42. These metrics all suggest that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.41. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.60, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 130.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.09, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.94, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.58 and P/E Ratio of 27.85. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] earns $387,255 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.30. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] has 115.98M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 91.24 to 136.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. [BR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.