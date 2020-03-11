Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] stock went down by -6.89% or -0.03 points down from its previous closing price of $0.49. The stock reached $0.46 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CPE share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -75.93% in the period of the last 7 days.

CPE had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.715, at one point touching $0.4542. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.715. The 52-week high currently stands at $8.52 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -93.01% after the recent low of $0.38.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.49.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at +36.78 and its Gross Margin at +44.04, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.40, and its Return on Assets is 1.21. These metrics suggest that this Callon Petroleum Company does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.61. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.37 and P/E Ratio of 1.80. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.41 and its Current Ratio is 0.41. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 549.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $269.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.59, which indicates that it is 50.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 13.52. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.