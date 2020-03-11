Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] opened at $83.30 and closed at $79.42 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $86.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] had 1.26 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 933.82K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.01%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $78.42 during that period and CE managed to take a rebound to $128.88 in the last 52 weeks.

Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.42.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Celanese Corporation [CE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Celanese Corporation [CE] sitting at +16.36 and its Gross Margin at +25.09, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.50%. These measurements indicate that Celanese Corporation [CE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.10%. Its Return on Equity is 31.25, and its Return on Assets is 9.13. These metrics all suggest that Celanese Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Celanese Corporation [CE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 164.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 62.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 143.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.21. Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.87, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.56 and P/E Ratio of 12.73. These metrics all suggest that Celanese Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Celanese Corporation [CE] earns $816,308 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.67. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Celanese Corporation [CE] has 122.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.42 to 128.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.07% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 7.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Celanese Corporation [CE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Celanese Corporation [CE], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.