Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $28.08 after CQP shares went up by 8.46% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [NYSE:CQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.89.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP] sitting at +27.29 and its Gross Margin at +28.98, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.90%. These measurements indicate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 134.86, and its Return on Assets is 5.82. These metrics all suggest that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 91.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.67. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 24.21, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.46 and P/E Ratio of 12.50. These metrics all suggest that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.68 and its Current Ratio is 2.80. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP] has 508.06M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.87 to 49.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 10.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.40. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. [CQP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.