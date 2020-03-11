CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: CNXM] gained by 21.58% on the last trading session, reaching $10.14 price per share at the time. CNX Midstream Partners LP represents 96.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $976.79M with the latest information.

The CNX Midstream Partners LP traded at the price of $10.14 with 1.83 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNXM shares recorded 600.91K.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:CNXM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.34.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] sitting at +69.60 and its Gross Margin at +76.69, this company’s Net Margin is now 50.90%. These measurements indicate that CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.87, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 44.39, and its Return on Assets is 14.41. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 185.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.03, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 185.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.84 and P/E Ratio of 4.16. These metrics all suggest that CNX Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.43 and its Current Ratio is 0.43. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] has 96.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $976.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.52 to 16.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.14% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 13.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP [CNXM], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.