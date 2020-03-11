Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] took an upward turn with a change of -2.56%, trading at the price of $38.10 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 10.03 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Comcast Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 23.93M shares for that time period. CMCSA monthly volatility recorded 3.32%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.38%. PS value for CMCSA stocks is 1.65 with PB recorded at 2.16.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.10.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] sitting at +19.39 and its Gross Margin at +56.50, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.00%. These measurements indicate that Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 16.92, and its Return on Assets is 5.07. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 132.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 126.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07 and P/E Ratio of 13.45. These metrics all suggest that Comcast Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] earns $573,379 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.73 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 0.84. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] has 4.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $179.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.67 to 47.74. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 4.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comcast Corporation [CMCSA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.