Commerce Bancshares, Inc.[CBSH] stock saw a move by 7.62% on Thursday, touching 1.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CBSH shares recorded 115.24M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] stock additionally went down by -8.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -18.95% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CBSH stock is set at -2.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -12.57% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CBSH shares showcased 0.60% increase. CBSH saw -21.48% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.27% compared to high within the same period of time.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ:CBSH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $52.47.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] sitting at +36.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.10%. These measurements indicate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.10%. Its Return on Equity is 13.76, and its Return on Assets is 1.62. These metrics suggest that this Commerce Bancshares, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.66 and P/E Ratio of 15.77. These metrics all suggest that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.05.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] has 115.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 51.68 to 71.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. [CBSH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.