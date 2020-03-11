Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [NYSE: CFR] opened at $58.51 and closed at $54.12 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 13.05% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $61.18.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [NYSE: CFR] had 2.09 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 406.88K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.91%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.71%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $50.17 during that period and CFR managed to take a rebound to $104.53 in the last 52 weeks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [NYSE:CFR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.12.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] sitting at +33.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.10%. These measurements indicate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.08, and its Return on Assets is 1.33. These metrics suggest that this Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 6.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.78 and P/E Ratio of 8.99. These metrics all suggest that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] earns $320,751 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] has 67.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.17 to 104.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 10.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.09. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. [CFR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.