Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] saw a change by 12.07% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.61. The company is holding 38.53M shares with keeping 24.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 31.19% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -33.66% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -33.66%, trading +31.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 38.53M shares valued at 1.11 million were bought and sold.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] sitting at +9.88 and its Gross Margin at +14.96.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.90%. Its Return on Equity is -0.79, and its Return on Assets is -0.43. These metrics suggest that this Diamond S Shipping Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.09. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.07. Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.13.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.27. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.98 and its Current Ratio is 1.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] has 38.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $447.33M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.85 to 17.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc. [DSSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.