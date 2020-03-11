Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $134.45 after DLR shares went up by 11.42% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $120.67.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.74 and its Gross Margin at +26.55, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.40%. These measurements indicate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 5.87, and its Return on Assets is 2.48. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.92. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.57 and P/E Ratio of 57.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 211.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 138.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.49, which indicates that it is 5.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.