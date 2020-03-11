Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] opened at $76.15 and closed at $74.47 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.33% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $79.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Equity Residential [NYSE: EQR] had 4 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.62M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $72.78 during that period and EQR managed to take a rebound to $89.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Equity Residential [NYSE:EQR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.47.

Fundamental Analysis of Equity Residential [EQR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Equity Residential [EQR] sitting at +18.93 and its Gross Margin at +34.66, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.80%. These measurements indicate that Equity Residential [EQR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.00%. Its Return on Equity is 9.45, and its Return on Assets is 4.66. These metrics suggest that this Equity Residential does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Equity Residential [EQR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.82. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 81.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.60 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.90, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. Equity Residential [EQR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.46 and P/E Ratio of 30.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13.

Equity Residential [EQR] has 380.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $30.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 72.78 to 89.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Equity Residential [EQR] a Reliable Buy?

Equity Residential [EQR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.