The share price of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE: AQUA] inclined by $16.42, presently trading at $18.09. The company’s shares saw 56.76% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $11.54 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AQUA fall by -14.71% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -19.99% compared to -3.12 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.22%, while additionally gaining 35.30% during the last 12 months. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.10. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.01% increase from the current trading price.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [NYSE:AQUA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.42.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] sitting at +5.95 and its Gross Margin at +29.94, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.60%. Its Return on Equity is -2.64, and its Return on Assets is -0.56. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AQUA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 275.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.40, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 267.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.44. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.27, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.59 and P/E Ratio of 36.52. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] earns $348,058 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.85. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.55 and its Current Ratio is 1.98. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] has 122.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.54 to 25.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. [AQUA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.