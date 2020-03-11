F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $8.88 after FNB shares went up by 8.69% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.17.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] sitting at -83.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.40%. These measurements indicate that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.80%. Its Return on Equity is 8.16, and its Return on Assets is 1.14. These metrics suggest that this F.N.B. Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.90 and P/E Ratio of 7.64. These metrics all suggest that F.N.B. Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.03.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has 335.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.16 to 12.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.35. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.