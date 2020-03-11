First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIN] opened at $25.36 and closed at $24.14 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.29% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $26.14.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIN] had 1.01 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 407.24K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.47%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.25%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $23.75 during that period and FFIN managed to take a rebound to $36.45 in the last 52 weeks.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.14.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] sitting at +46.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 51.60%. These measurements indicate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.80, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.60%. Its Return on Equity is 14.45, and its Return on Assets is 2.06. These metrics suggest that this First Financial Bankshares, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 23.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.79 and P/E Ratio of 21.62. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.04.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] has 146.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 23.75 to 36.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.13, which indicates that it is 7.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] a Reliable Buy?

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. [FFIN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.