First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] dipped by -6.60% on the last trading session, reaching $9.90 price per share at the time. First Horizon National Corporation represents 324.68M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.44B with the latest information.

The First Horizon National Corporation traded at the price of $9.90 with 4.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FHN shares recorded 5.34M.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.60.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at +29.11, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80%. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.51, and its Return on Assets is 1.04. These metrics suggest that this First Horizon National Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.09.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 324.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.68 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 10.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.61. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.