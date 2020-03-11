Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] saw a change by 7.74% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $97.87. The company is holding 54.80M shares with keeping 54.01M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 9.32% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -33.97% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -24.62%, trading +9.32% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 54.80M shares valued at 1.37 million were bought and sold.

Five Below, Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.84.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/18/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] sitting at +12.42 and its Gross Margin at +33.58, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.60%. Its Return on Equity is 27.88, and its Return on Assets is 17.49. These metrics all suggest that Five Below, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.39. Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.08 and P/E Ratio of 35.75. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] earns $112,199 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.82. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 2.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] has 54.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 89.53 to 148.21. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.66, which indicates that it is 5.11% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Five Below, Inc. [FIVE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. [FIVE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.