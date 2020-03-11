The share price of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] inclined by $39.19, presently trading at $42.65. The company’s shares saw 18.60% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $35.96 recorded on 03/10/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GLPI fall by -4.78% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.91% compared to -2.14 of all time high it touched on 03/04/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.42%, while additionally gaining 17.17% during the last 12 months. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $49.27. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.62% increase from the current trading price.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.19.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] sitting at +38.62 and its Gross Margin at +70.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.80%. These measurements indicate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 17.99, and its Return on Assets is 4.59. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GLPI financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.38 and P/E Ratio of 23.51. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] has 216.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.96 to 50.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 5.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. [GLPI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.