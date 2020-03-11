Gannett Co., Inc.[GCI] stock saw a move by 14.24% on Thursday, touching 5.06 million. Based on the recent volume, Gannett Co., Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GCI shares recorded 123.93M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] stock additionally went down by -11.31% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -43.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GCI stock is set at -70.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -41.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GCI shares showcased -61.08% decrease. GCI saw -71.21% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

Gannett Co., Inc. [NYSE:GCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.09.

Fundamental Analysis of Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] sitting at +3.72 and its Gross Margin at +36.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.60%. Its Return on Equity is -14.11, and its Return on Assets is -4.39. These metrics suggest that this Gannett Co., Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.26. Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.19.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.68. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.01 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] has 123.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $437.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.05 to 12.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 13.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. [GCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.