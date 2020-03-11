Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $4.30 after GNW shares went down by -3.70% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [NYSE:GNW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.46.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] sitting at +11.70, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.30%. Its Return on Equity is 3.42, and its Return on Assets is 0.45. These metrics suggest that this Genworth Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.16, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.08 and P/E Ratio of 7.24. These metrics all suggest that Genworth Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.08. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.01.

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] has 532.24M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.89 to 4.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] a Reliable Buy?

Genworth Financial, Inc. [GNW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.