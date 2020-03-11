Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] shares went higher by 3.01% from its previous closing of $72.34, now trading at the price of $74.51, also adding 2.17 points. Is GILD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 12.65 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GILD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.26B float and a -1.36% run over in the last seven days. GILD share price has been hovering between $80.40 and $60.89 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $72.34.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] sitting at +22.22 and its Gross Margin at +79.06, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.00%. These measurements indicate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.50%. Its Return on Equity is 24.53, and its Return on Assets is 8.60. These metrics all suggest that Gilead Sciences, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.07 and P/E Ratio of 17.68. These metrics all suggest that Gilead Sciences, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.50 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.36. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.01 and its Current Ratio is 3.10. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] has 1.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $91.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 60.89 to 80.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 6.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. [GILD], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.