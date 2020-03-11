Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: IRT] opened at $13.13 and closed at $12.56 a share within trading session on 03/10/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.88% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE: IRT] had 1.07 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 702.25K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.73%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $10.01 during that period and IRT managed to take a rebound to $16.85 in the last 52 weeks.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:IRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.56.

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] sitting at +5.38 and its Gross Margin at +31.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60%. These measurements indicate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.42, and its Return on Assets is 2.76. These metrics suggest that this Independence Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 160.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.42. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 160.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 37.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.97 and P/E Ratio of 26.80. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] has 104.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.01 to 16.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 6.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. [IRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.