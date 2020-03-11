Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.[NTLA] stock saw a move by 10.07% on Thursday, touching 1.12 million. Based on the recent volume, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of NTLA shares recorded 53.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA] stock could reach median target price of $23.00.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA] stock additionally went up by +2.15% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 1.10% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of NTLA stock is set at -16.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by -19.47% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, NTLA shares showcased 0.66% increase. NTLA saw -27.53% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 34.21% compared to high within the same period of time.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:NTLA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA] sitting at -246.78.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.58. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.73.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 8.12 and its Current Ratio is 8.12. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA] has 53.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $732.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.26 to 19.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.17, which indicates that it is 11.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. [NTLA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.